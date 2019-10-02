DARIUS “D” J. BROOKS By Holmes County Herald | October 2, 2019 | 0 Darius J. Brooks, 24, of Lexington, MS passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Holmes County. A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 28 at Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko, MS. Burial was in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MARK H. DONALD October 2, 2019 | No Comments » JESSIE M. BOYD September 25, 2019 | No Comments » KATHERIE DUNKIN CAGLE September 25, 2019 | No Comments » MICHAEL (ZIG) ZEIGLER September 18, 2019 | No Comments » EMILIE FLOWER THOST September 18, 2019 | No Comments »