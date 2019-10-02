DARIUS “D” J. BROOKS

| | 0

Darius J. Brooks, 24, of Lexington, MS passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Holmes County. A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 28 at Winters Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko, MS. Burial was in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment