Mark H. Donald, age 65, passed away from this life Saturday, September 21, 2019 in his home in Harrison, AR. He is the son of Adlia “Bill” Donald and Gene Donald who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cindy Donald. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at Goodman First United Methodist Church, Goodman, MS. Interment of ashes will be at the Jenkins Cemetery, Attala County, MS.