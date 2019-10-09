William Lee Terry (also known as Willie or Willie Lee), born in Lexington, MS on July 17,1944. He was 75 years of age.

He graduated from Durant High School and most of his working life was employed by Talon Zipper Factory in Durant, MS as well as Madison Furniture Company in Canton, MS. He served six years in the National Guard.

William is survived by his wife Nancy Terry of Jackson, MS; son Daniel Terry (Kristen) of Shreveport, LA; granddaughter Kendal Roy of Shreveport; two sisters, Betty Green of West, MS and Sara Killebrew of Hammond, LA; and many nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Terry and father Phil Terry as well as brothers Charles Terry and Thomas Phil Terry.

He was a loving and supportive husband and father. His granddaughter was the light of his life. William was an avid Mississippi State fan and attended many football and baseball games through the years to show his support.

Visitation was held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with graveside services at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.