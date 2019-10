Jasmine Hudson, 29, and Baby Michael Hudson, Jr. of Lexington will be laid to rest Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Services will be held at Guiding Light COGIC in Durant, MS, with burial immediately following at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 300 West Madison Street, Durant, MS. Arrangements are being entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.