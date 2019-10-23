ALLENE KINARD

Lola Allene Rogers Kinard, 91, of Lexington, MS passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mrs. Kinard was retired after 22 years as Laundry Manager from Kings Daughters Hospital in Yazoo City, MS, having retired in 1988.

Mrs. Kinard was a member of Harlands Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Kinard is survived by: her son Roger Dunn Kinard and her daughter Trudy Ables, both of Lexington, MS; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and twelve great great grandchildren.

Allene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Oscar and Georgia Chisolm Rogers and her husband Truett Kinard.

Visitation was held on Thursday, October 17 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Friday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Harlands Creek Baptist Church. Internment was in Harlands Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.