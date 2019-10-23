Kathy Edwards, 75 of Ebenezer, MS passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ebenezer. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Edwards was born on May 17, 1944 to the late Alton and Catherine Pierce. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Bingham.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by: husband Paul Edwards, Sr. of Ebenezer; son David Edwards of Ebenezer; grandchildren, Kayla (Steven) Wall of Brandon, MS and Jared Bingham of Ebenezer; great grandson Grayson Wall of Brandon; and sisters, Belinda Pierce of New Orleans, LA and Brenda Hegman of Yazoo City, MS.

Mrs. Edwards was a Registered Radiation Therapist. She was retired from CMMC in Jackson, MS. Her passions were her patients and her family. She lovingly raised her two grandchildren as her own. She was an avid traveler and loved seeing new places with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095