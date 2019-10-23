Mrs. Edna McBride Green, of West, MS passed away at her home on Friday October 18, 2019, surrounded by love. She was born to the late Louise and Clyde McBride on March 5,1934.

Mrs. Green is survived by Ruben Green, the love of her life and constant companion, and was married for 61 years.

Mrs. Green is also survived by three daughters, who adore her, Kathy (David) Moore of Tyler, TX, Karen Green of Kosciusko, MS, and Tammy (Otis) Harthcock of Florence, MS.

Mrs. Green is also survived by her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who were the absolute light of her life.

Mrs. Green was born into a large family of strong-charactered and high-spirited individuals.

She is survived by a brother Ben (Gail) McBride of Oakland, TN; and sisters, Millie (Kenneth) Mangrum of Ethel, MS, Scarlett (Doll) Goss of Longview, TX, Jeanne (Danny) Easley of Little Rock, AR and Vickie Weaver of Poplar Grove, AR. She was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.

There were many things that brought pleasure to Mrs. Green’s life. She loved and truly cared about people and especially children. She showed that love in many ways such as raising fresh vegetables for the school cafeteria, volunteering for the church, lending a sympathetic ear and sending cards with ice cream money to a child.

Mrs. Green was full of life and enjoyed hard work, “get busy” was her motto. In addition to the top priority of being a wife and mom, Mrs. Green ran the school cafeteria and was a school volunteer.

She recently worked at Petroleum Data Library in data processing and even during the last week of her life was excited to add an oil and gas mud log to the website on line data base. One of the last directives to us was to get busy and to pass it on to the next generation. But the most important relationship in Mrs. Green’s life was Jesus. She loved her Lord and we look forward to seeing her again one day. Mrs. Green frequently used the dancer Emoji in her text messages, so we have no doubt that she is enjoying her freedom and is dancing with joy again in Heaven.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 22 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at the church with burial in the church cemetery.

Southern Funeral Home in Lexington was in charge of the arrangements.