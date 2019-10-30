HAROLD VANCE BUNCH By Holmes County Herald | October 30, 2019 | 0 Harold Vance Bunch, 82 passed away at his residence in Madison, MS on Friday, October 25, 2019. A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 27 at Seneasha Cemetery near Goodman, MS. Southern Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KATHY EDWARDS October 23, 2019 | No Comments » MRS. EDNA MCBRIDE GREEN October 23, 2019 | No Comments » ALLENE KINARD October 23, 2019 | No Comments » JASMINE HUDSON AND BABY MICHAEL HUDSON, JR. October 16, 2019 | No Comments » SHARON SUE MCALLISTER October 16, 2019 | No Comments »