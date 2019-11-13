Services for Jeane Dillon were held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Brother Jack Wooten officiated the service. Interment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Jeane is survived by her husband of 58 years, David. She is also survived by her children, Jeane Elizabeth Dillon (Ronnie) of Goodman, Glynda Boatner (Timmy) of Benton and Dayle Diffey of Lexington; one brother John Tingle of Sierra Vista, AZ; five grandchildren, Carrie Narmour, Rebecca Hood, Ashley Williamson, Tyler Diffey and Anna Diffey; five great grandchildren, Anna Hayes Narmour, Cooper Hood, John Landon Hood, Dillon Narmour and Baylor Williamson.

Pallbearers were Landon Hood, Jacob Williamson, Tyler Diffey, Tony Banks, Hal Dillon and Bret Narmour. Honorary pallbearers were Pat Barrett, Jr., Don Barrett, Harold Hammett, Holt Smith, Billy Russell and Mac Phillips.