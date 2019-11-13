Mary Frances Meeks, 87, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Coxburg, MS. Mrs. Meeks was a member of Harlands Creek Baptist Church and had worked at Henson-Kickernick for 30 years.

Mary Frances is survived by her sons, David Lee Meeks, Jr. (Gwen) of Cruger, MS, Mike Meeks (Debby C.) and Tim Meeks (Debbie G.), both of Lexington, MS. She is also survived by her sister Receil Godwin of Mobile, AL and brother Jack Chisolm of Lexington, MS.

Mary Frances had a special love for her five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Lee Meeks in May of 2019.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 12 at Harlands Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.