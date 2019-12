Ethel Banks, 65, of Cruger, MS passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Gordon MB Church in Cruger at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 300 W. Madison St., Durant MS. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.