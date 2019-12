Shirley Rose Turner, 62, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 7 at Affordable Funeral of Durant Chapel in Durant, MS at 2:00 p.m., with burial immediately following at Long Branch Church Cemetery in West, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 300 W. Madison St., Durant MS.