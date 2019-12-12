Kathleen Rodgers McAlpin Ellington died at Gulfport Memorial Hospital on December 2, 2019 after a brief illness. A resident of Long Beach, MS, she was 39 years old. Kate was born in Jackson, MS November 30, 1980, baptized at St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral, and confirmed at St. James Episcopal Church in Jackson where she spent many happy childhood years, along with her treasured time at Camp Bratton Green. She attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and Murrah High School. She graduated from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, FL in 1999 and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in political science. Kate’s interest in history and politics was lifelong. She kept up with current events but spent equal time devouring fiction and non-fiction accounts of the English Renaissance. Beautiful and bright, Kate’s humor was self-deprecatory.

She brought joy and light to the world especially to her husband, Win Ellington, of Long Beach, who survives her and their 5-year-old son, Knox, who adored her as she did him. She is also survived by her parents Amy James and Victor Chatham of Pass Christian and Mike McAlpin of Jackson. Kate is also survived by her brother Graham McAlpin, his wife Megan and their children Connor and Abigail of Fort Mill, South Carolina. She is survived by her aunts and their families: Cindy James Doherty and Tony Doherty of Hattiesburg; Jill James Sellers and Leon Sellers of Canton; Kate’s cousin Laura Baldwin, her husband Jacob of Canton, their children, Emma James and Olivia, as well as her cousin Thomas Sellers of Washington, D.C. Additional survivors include Win’s parents Edward and Cleta Ellington of Jackson, and their family, Cleta Elaine Ellington and Crawford Morgan of Austin, Texas and Edward Clifton Ellington of Jackson. Kate also leaves behind a beloved best friend Stephanie Dawn Sykes, who lives in New Zealand.

Kate was preceded in death by her grandparents Newell McAlpin, and Doris and Robert James of Petal and Hattiesburg.

A celebration of Kate’s life was held on Friday, December 6th, at St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Gulfport. The service began at 2:00, followed by a reception at the church. The committal service was held Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Roseland Park (1202 West 7th St., Hattiesburg, MS). Kate was laid to rest beside her beloved grandparents, Doris and Robert James.

Kate's family appreciates the generous outpouring of love and support from so many dear friends, as well the compassionate care she received from the Memorial Hospital ICU staff during her illness. In lieu of flowers, Kate's family encourages donations in her honor to a CASA Chapter or to a charity of one's choice.