Leaster Brass-Curry, 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 under the care of Merit Health Central Hospital with her loving husband of 59 years, Elder James A. Curry, by her side.

Leaster was born May 2, 1939 in Wisner, LA to the late Theodis Brass and Violet Long-Brass. She is survived by children, Kathleen Cartwright (Chris), Karl Curry, Kawana Wires (Jeff), Kedzie Curry (Tonya); sisters, Helen Randell, Annie B. Jackson, Alice Faye Walker, Alberta Jones, Rebecca B. Love; brothers, Theodis Brass, Jr., Saul Brass (Edna), Karry J. Brass (Angie), Noel Brass (Donna); brother-in-law Herman Boykin (Annette); sister-in-law Jacqueline Curry-Liggins (Ronald); goddaughters, Rosie Studway (Nathaniel), Florine Jefferson, Emma Childs, Gladys Williams-Hanson (Bobby Ray); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and loving church families in Joliet, IL and Lexington, MS.

Leaster was preceded in death by her parents; son Keith Curry; sisters, Frankie Brass, Sarah McCoy, Shirley Bennett; and sister-in-law Addie Merle (Sut) Curry-Robinson.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 13 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home in Lexington. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. at Saints Academy (Holy Hill), 16979 Highway 17 South, Lexington. Elder Dr. Percy Washington, Sr. pastor of Sweet Canaan COGIC will officiate.

Please send cards and resolutions to Sweet Canaan COGIC, 1946 Sweet Canaan Church/Bellbottom Road, Lexington, MS 39095

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary love tokens for Leaster Curry’s Celebration of Life be sent to Kedzie Curry, 1305 Union Station Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.