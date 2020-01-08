Carla Elizabeth Daves Brown, 68, of Lexington, MS was called home to her heavenly father on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother Eddie Faye Daves, brother James Wesley Daves, brother-in-law Sam Brown and partner W.E. “Sweet Pea” Malone.

She leaves behind her daughter Tammy (Casey) Caldwell; grandsons, Ian and Noah Caldwell of Kosciusko, MS; brothers, Phillip (Mary) Daves and Larry Daves, all of Durant, MS and Allen (Velma) Daves of Show Low, AZ; and sisters, Rita (Russell) Hollowell of Vicksburg, MS and Jean Daves of Durant, MS.

Carla also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Teresa (John) Kreecemen, Micheal (Rhonda) Daves, Allen Daves, Jr., Terry(Tabetha) Daves, Jamie (Tonya) Daves, Eddie Daves, Sammy (Wendy) Daves, Joshua Chad Daves, Joshua (Heather) Brown, and

Abrianna Daves. She also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews and friends whom she loved very much and who loved her.

Funeral services were held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with burial in Harlands Creek Cemetery near Lexington, MS.