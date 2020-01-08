Henry Donald “Donnie” Brock passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was born February 26, 1943 and he was educated in the Tchula and Lexington, Mississippi public school system. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1961, where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Millsaps College on a football scholarship as a quarterback and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1965, where he served as President of Kappa Sigma fraternity. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Patty Palmer, whom he placed on a pedestal. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1968 and has been the managing shareholder of Whittington, Brock & Swayze, P.A., since 1970.

At the time of his death, Donnie represented in excess of 200 business corporations, farm entities and business clients and was active in his law practice.

Donnie’s love of Greenwood led him to volunteer as Chairman of the Greenwood Leflore Industrial Board and the Greenwood-Leflore Economic Development Foundation for 14 years, until 2006. He was known for maintaining a trademark optimism when it came to Greenwood. He was recognized for his unselfish community volunteerism in 1993, when he was given the Mississippi Industrial Development Council’s “Volunteer of the Year Award”. In 1996 he was named the Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year and the Greenwood Commonwealth recognized him with its Community Service Award in 1999. He served as President of the Greenwood Kiwanis Club and was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of French Camp Academy. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, having served as deacon and elder.

Donnie loved the Ole Miss Rebels, the New Orleans Saints, and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, a patient father and grandfather, and a well-respected and diligent advocate for his clients, who always had a gentle loving smile. His life was distinguished by his devoting love of his wife, his children and his family, and his service to his community and his professional dignity.

Predeceased in death by his parents, H.V. and Virginia Brock of Lexington, Mississippi and his brother Van Merrill Brock. He and his wife Patty shared 53 years of marriage.

Survived by his children, daughter Ashley Brock Farmer (Stephen), and sons Don Brock, Jr. (Romney) and Lamar Palmer Brock (fiancé Mary Clare Taylor), all of Greenwood and daughter Jennifer Brock Kennon (Larry) of Madison, Mississippi. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren, Sam Henry Farmer, William Dent Brock, Anne Darrington Brock, Caroline Hurst Brock, Andrew Ross Brock, Lee Palmer Brock, Olivia Gayle Brock, Buren Charles Brock, Mari Rose Brock and Olivia Brock Kennon.

Donnie is also survived by his brother Charlie Buren Brock, who lives with his wife Helen Brock in Oxford and their daughters, Caitlin Brock and Anna Boxberger (Brad) of Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Visitation was held at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood on Friday, January 3 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, at First Presbyterian Church, preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Chapel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1153, Oxford, Mississippi 38655, French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, Mississippi 39745 or a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers were William Dent Brock, Sam Henry Farmer, Andrew Brock, Taylor Calhoun, Chris Cascio and Charlie Cascio.

Honorary pallbearers are the “Padzies,” Cliff Camp, Anthony Cascio, Dale Persons and Charles J. Swayze, Jr.