Jean Lewis Murren stepped into the Arms of Jesus on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Golden Isles Hospice in Brunswick, Georgia where she had a short two day stay.

She was born April 1,1928 in Webster County, MS the youngest of six children of Steve and Fanny Mae Lewis. She resided in Durant, MS for 63 years before moving to her middle daughter Teresa Garver’s home in Brunswick, GA in 2014.

She was a member of Kosciusko, MS Church of God of Prophecy and then the Brunswick Church of God of Prophecy in Brunswick for the last 5 years. She was a seamstress, who loved making the majority of her daughter’s every day dress and formal gowns. For a number of years she was assistant manager of TWL Variety store in Durant.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Glenn) Garver of Brunswick, GA and Glenva (Larry) Ellis of Tullahoma, TN; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one brother Haywood Lewis of Vicksburg, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband Max D. Murren, daughter Vickie Murren, two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.