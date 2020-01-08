Phyllis Berkower Stern, 95, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was a native of Staten Island, New York, met the love of her life, Joe Stern, at a USO in New York during WWII, bravely moved to Lexington, MS with him after the war, was married 62 years, and then moved to Mobile a year after Joe’s death. She lived the last 10 years of her life in Mobile.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Rosenblum and Ruth Moore, daughters, Amy (Jack) Friedlander of Mobile, Susan (Macy) Hart of Jackson and Nancy (Ike) Eberstein of Tallahassee, seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks goes to the kind and loving caregivers at Gulf Coast Health and Rehab and St. Joseph Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery Inc. – Jewish Section – P.O. Box 1213, Lexington, MS 39095, or your favorite charity.