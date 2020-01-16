Charles Unger “Charlie” Donald, 89, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a gradual decline in his health. Visitation was held Sunday, January 12 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington and Monday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Goodman United Methodist Church. Services followed at 2:00 p.m.

Charlie was born at Holmes Co. Community Hospital in Lexington, MS, on October 14, 1930, to Ira Unger Donald and Sue Ella Belford Donald of Goodman, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; by his three brothers, Leroy Donald, Frederick Lane Donald, and David Herbert Donald; by his two sisters, Maxine Donald Graves and Ruth Belford Donald Ellis; by two children, Rebecca Helm Donald Parker and Timothy Belford Donald; and by one grandson Nicholas O’Keefe Henley.

After serving overseas in the U.S. Navy, Charlie returned home to Goodman to manage the family farm; but, more importantly, to marry the love of his life, Virginia, whom he lovingly called “Jolie.”

Charlie was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, affectionately known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Charlie.” He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Helm Donald; by three children, David (Nora) of Ridgeland, Charles Daniel “Danny” (Joy) of Goodman, and Kelly Donald Patterson (Mike) of Sallis; by five grandchildren, Monica H. Hawthorne (Mike), Shannon D. Fratesi (Jeffrey), Charles Jamison Donald, Eric Tipton (Bethany), Devin Donald, and Lauren T. Wrather (Kyle); by seven great-grandchildren; by an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins; and by many lifelong friends

Charlie was a Christian and loved the Goodman United Methodist Church, where he was an active, lifelong member. He liked to tell that, as a boy, he went next door to the church early on Sunday mornings and built a coal fire in the basement so the warm air could travel up the pipe and heat the sanctuary for church. He continued to support his church in many other ways, including serving on the Board of Trustees and teaching Sunday School classes for over 30 years.

In addition to his steadfast devotion to his family, Charlie was known for his tireless service to the community. He served on boards of several churches, schools, hospitals, and other organizations, including Holmes Community College, District II Community Hospital, Holmes County Farm Bureau, Tri-County Coop, Central Holmes Academy, and Lexington High School. Charlie will be remembered for his many acts of kindness and generosity.

Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS was in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goodman United Methodist Church.