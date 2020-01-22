John “David” Wynne, 59 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. David was born February 4, 1960 in Lexington, Mississippi and remained a resident of Holmes County throughout his life. David attended elementary school at Four County Academy in Pickens, Mississippi and high school at Central Holmes Academy in Lexington, Mississippi. He graduated from Holmes Junior College, where he excelled as a musician, playing piano in the Holmes Jazz Band. David furthered his education at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1983. While at MSU, David enjoyed his time in the Greek community as a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Throughout the years, he continued to support his alma mater as a devoted MSU sports fan. David went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

David began his law career as a corporate attorney before becoming Assistant General Counsel for the Mississippi Bar Association, a position he held for fifteen years. He then opened his own law practice in Lexington, Mississippi, where he was a solo practitioner at Wynne Law Firm until his death. A devout Christian, David was a lifelong member of Pickens Baptist Church. He served the church faithfully as pianist for forty years – a position that he truly loved. With his amazing talent, David blessed many people throughout his life. David also served the church in the capacity of deacon, trustee, and clerk. In addition to his musical gift, he was a dedicated member of the Lexington Rotary Club.

David was truly devoted to his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, whose life truly revolved around his family.

Survivors include his wife, JuliAnna Munday Wynne; a daughter, Ashley Wynne Scobey (Graham); a son, John David Wynne, Jr. (Melissa); a daughter, Anna Elizabeth Wynne; and a daughter, Laura Leigh Ladner; four grandchildren, Evelyn Grey Scobey, David Webb Scobey, Kinsley Rae Ladner, and John Harper Wynne; brother, Terry Wynne (Renee); sisters, Angie Wynne Blain (Cham) and Allison Wynne McQuirter (Dan); twelve nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Monday, January 20, 2020, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. The funeral immediately followed at Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens, Mississippi. Reverend Bruce Cappleman and Reverend Bobby Anderson officiated. Interment followed in Quiet Ridge Cemetery in Pickens. Pallbearers were Nelson Ware, Billy (Frog) Thornton, Barry Blakely, Billy Edwards, David Bufkin, and Irby Toombs. Honorary pallbearers were Cham Blain, Dan McQuirter, Rodney Rogers, and J.J. Pritchard. Southern Funeral Home of Lexington, Mississippi handled the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.