MURIEL BACON By Holmes County Herald | January 29, 2020

Services for Mr. Muriel Bacon will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Porter & Sons' Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Bacon will be held Thursday, January 30 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.