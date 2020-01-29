MURIEL BACON

| | 0

Services for Mr. Muriel Bacon will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Bacon will be held Thursday, January 30 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment