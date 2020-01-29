Sherry Ingold, 58, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at UMC in Jackson, Mississippi.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Burial will follow at the North Union Cemetery in Hesterville, MS.

Visitation will be at Culpepper Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sherry is survived by her husband Danny Ingold; son Kasey Ingold; daughters, Daphne Ingram (Bubba), Kristy Ingold; eight grandchildren, Lane, Kaddie Lynn, Lexie, McKenzie, Aubree, Easton, Preston and Klausen; brothers, Kenny Clausen, Toby Clausen and Steve Clausen; and sisters, Patty Howell and Brenda Newman.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a rural mail carrier.

Sherry was proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Eleanor Lee Clausen.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made www.culpepperfuneralhome.com