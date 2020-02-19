MARTHA JOYCE KEEN By Holmes County Herald | February 19, 2020 | 0 Martha Joyce Keen, 70, passed away Monday, February 11, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A funeral service was held Friday, February 14 at Calvary Baptist Church in Durant with burial in Mizpah Cemetery. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KARL ORAN LAMAR HUNTER February 12, 2020 | No Comments » HENRY BRAXTON MCNEESE JR. February 12, 2020 | No Comments » MURIEL BACON January 29, 2020 | No Comments » SHERRY INGOLD January 29, 2020 | No Comments » JOHN DAVID WYNNE January 22, 2020 | No Comments »