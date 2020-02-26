John Rayford (Johnny) Killebrew passed away at his home on February 20, 2020. He was 73.

A native of Durant, Mississippi, he served in the National Guard for several years and worked in the railroad industry for 41 years. He began his career in 1965 with the Illinois Central Railroad and retired in 2006 from the Kansas City Southern Railway Company. He was a member of Crossway Church. Johnny was an Ole Miss Rebel fan and enjoyed attending games with his son-in-law, grandson and friends.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Ben W. Killebrew, Jr. and Eva Hamilton Killebrew and brother-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Helms.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Betty Moore Killebrew, a daughter, Traci Killebrew Hoofman and her husband Scott Hoofman and one grandson, Cameron Scott Hoofman. He is also survived by two brothers, Mike Killebrew (Melody) of Vicksburg, and Jackie Killebrew (Doralyn) of Durant, Mississippi, and three sisters, Linda Helms of Chattahoochee, Florida, twin sister Jean Hudson (Charlie) of Kosciusko, Mississippi and Gaye Broyles (Mike) of Madison, Mississippi.

Johnny was a wonderful family man and was a loving husband to his wife of 53 years. His daughter was his pride and joy, and he spent many happy hours with his treasured grandson. His son-in-law was like a son to him. He was sincerely loved by his family, in-laws and friends, and he loved all of them. Each one has cherished memories of time spent with him. Johnny will be truly missed.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the chapel of Glenwood Funeral Home. Rev. T. J. Tennison officiated. Visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to the hour of the service. Interment followed in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott Hoofman, Cameron Hoofman and nephews, Wade Broyles, Chad Darby, David Hudson, Brandon Killebrew and Shane Wigley.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. James Valentine, Wayne Patrick, Don Hollowell, Johnny Sanders, Jimmy Gray, Dudley Maynord, Doug White, Alfred Rawls, Jerry Eakin and the men of the Adult 4 Sunday School Class of Crossway Church.

The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Paul W. Pierce, III and Dr. Steven Zachow and their staffs for the compassionate care given to Johnny over the past several years; and recently Dr. Elizabeth Herrington and her staff and Encompass Hospice.