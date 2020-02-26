John Thomas “Jake” Blackburn, Jr., 84, of Tchula, MS passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Lexington, Manor. He was raised in Rolling Fork, MS and lived at Thornton, MS for the past forty years.

Jake was preceded in death by wife Louise; parents, John Thomas and Ruby Loper Blackburn; brothers, Bill Merchant and Norris Blackburn; and sister Sarah Blackburn Wright.

He is survived by brothers, Jerry (Joann) Blackburn of Thornton, MS and James (Cindy) Blackburn of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside interment will be held at a later date.