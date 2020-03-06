Marye Lowe Edwards (95) was a lady, and a lady always knows when to take her leave. She passed peacefully away on February 29, 2020. Ree, as she was known by all, was the second daughter of Walter and Nannie Lowe of Tchula, MS. She graduated from MSCW in Elementary Education and went on to teach school in Columbia, MS. Always trying to outwit an alarm clock, the principal would occasionally send over a child to make sure she made it in to work. She married Col. Earl William Edwards of Cruger, MS, in 1947 after he returned from the war. Married to a career military officer meant lots of travel including a stint in Beirut, Lebanon. They went on to have three children before they retired back “home” to Tchula, MS.

Ree and Earl forged a close-knit family with faith in God, a strong work ethic, a competitive spirit, and lots of teasing on the side. On a tight budget in the early years, Ree’s creative spirit came through with numbered Christmas presents, adult Easter Egg hunts, mystery family vacations, and funeral birthday parties.

Ree was preceded in death by her husband, Earl William Edwards, her parents, Walter and Nannie Lowe, and her sister, Nan Long. She is survived by her children, Lyn Montgomery, Bruce (Ava) Edwards, and Mark (Susi) Edwards. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Clay (Valerie) Montgomery, Chris (Amy) Montgomery, Paige (Travis) Dunn, Anna Edwards, Savannah Edwards, and Matthew Edwards. She also had seven great grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, MS, on Tuesday, March 3rd beginning at noon with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment followed in Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS. Chaplain Gary Briden officiated.

Pallbearers were: Clay Montgomery, Chris Montgomery, Matthew Edwards, Travis Dunn, Crawford Logan, and David Flemming.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pinecrest Cemetery care of Bruce Edwards P.O. Box 417 Tchula, MS 39169.

