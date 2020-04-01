Edward Spencer, 87, of Lexington, MS passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born to Frank and Kitty Beatrice Harthcock Spencer on March 25, 1933 at Coxburg, MS.

Edward is survived by his loving wife Ellan Keither Chisolm Spencer of 63 years, four children Yvonne (Gary) Natale of Carrollton, Texas, Edward Trent (Karin) Spencer of Vero Beach, Florida, Tracie (Carl) Moore of Scott, Mississippi and Teresa Spencer of Madison, Mississippi. Edward is also survived by five grandchildren Brandon (Anita) Moore, Toni (Darrell) Benton, William Spencer, Spencer Natale and Tanner Natale.

After serving in the Korean Conflict he returned and served as a police officer in Greenville, MS for 20 years and advanced to rank of Captain, after retiring he served as superintendent of streets department in Greenville for 20 years.

After retiring from Greenville, Edward and his wife moved to Tolarville, MS to make their home. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church at Tolarville, MS. There will be a private family funeral service held.