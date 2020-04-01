Lifelong resident of Lexington, MS, Elder Clinton Cobbins, pastor of the Life Changing Ministries Church of God Ian Christ Pickens, MS, former Mayor of the City of Lexington, retired Assistant Fire Chief City of Canton and retired Police Chief for the City of Tchula transitioned from his Earthly labor to his Heavenly reward on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Porter & Sons’ Funeral Home, 237 Yazoo Street, Lexington, MS.

A Farewell Processional will be held Saturday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. and immediately afterwards a GRAVESIDE service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memories will forever be cherished in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife, Karen Cobbins; three daughters, Camisha Cobbins (Ennis “Joe”) Locke, Jordan “Joy” (Demond) Howard and Meaghan Greer; two sons, Demetric Jermaine Gallion and Derrick James, Sr.; six grandchildren, Jaya Gallion, Khamryn Gallion, Jaylynn “Rooster” Locke, Derrick James, Jr., Noah James and Aidyn “Aidibug” Howard; seven brothers and five sisters; in-laws Rev. and Mrs. David Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.