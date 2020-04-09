MARSHALL HART

Marshall Lee Hart passed away at his home in West, Mississippi, on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was 74 years old.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on July 29, 1945, Marshall graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1963. He then entered Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and earned a degree in biology in 1968.

Before graduating, Marshall was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps. He trained at Camp Pendleton in California before embarking on a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1969. During his service, he earned a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Rifle Marksman Badge.

In 1973, Marshall earned a second degree, in pharmacy, from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He spent most of his working life as a pharmacist at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. He retired in 2007.

Marshall was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Mississippi, and supported the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter in Pennsylvania.

Marshall, who was the son-in-law of the late Woody and Ruth Dinstel of West, is survived by his wife, Donna Dinstel Hart; his daughter, Laura Clark; his stepson, David Hullum; his stepdaughter, Emily Hullum; his grandchildren, Caroline and William Clark; his brother, Wyman Hart; and his sisters, Deloris Messick, Liz Groden, and Connie Kearbey.

Thank you to all the wonderful families of West and St. Thomas. There will be a memorial service at a later date.