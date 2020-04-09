Mr. W. C. Cannon

Mr. W. C. Cannon, 77, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Starkville, MS. He was a retired general contractor. He enjoyed the outdoors, music, Mississippi State sports, junking, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ernestine Stewart Cannon. He is survived by his wife Janie Cheatham Cannon; children, Stephen (Anna) Cannon of Falkville, AL, Stewart (Sarah) Cannon of Brookhaven, MS, Jana Cannon Johnson (Damon) of Memphis, TN, Josh (Paige) Cannon of Starkville, MS; and one sister, Sylvia (Billy) Cannon Wigley of Lexington, MS; and nine grandchildren. A family graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Salem Cemetery in Philadelphia, MS with Rev. Stephen Cannon and Danny Cheatham officiating.

Memorials can be made to French Camp Academy.