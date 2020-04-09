Rebecca Wilson Jones, 78 of Goodman passed away at her home Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a lengthily illness.

Rebecca was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Durant and had been a factory worker at Tylon in Durant.

Rebecca is survived by her son Paul Jones, Jr. (Karen) of Kosciusko, MS, daughter Tammie Burrell (Bill) of Goodman, MS and sister Jean Myers of Florida.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Catherine Hodges Wilson, husband Paul Jones, a son Paul Thurmond Jones and a half brother John.

There was a graveside service held on Friday, April 3 at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Pallbearers were Will Burrell, Travis Burrell, Jeremy Lepard, Corey Garrett, Cody Garrett, and Gray Jobe.