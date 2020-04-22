Sara Melton Starns passed away on April 19, 2020 at her home in West, MS after a brief illness. She was 76.

Sara was born on August 22, 1943 in Lexington, MS to Perry and Louise Melton. She graduated from Castleberry High School in Ft. Worth, TX and later attended Holmes Junior College where she was a basketball cheerleader. She married David Starns on April 10, 1964 and the union produced three children. Sara was a strong, devout Christian and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Sara was active in her community and church where she played piano and worked with Friends of The Library in her hometown. She was preceded in death by both her parents but is survived by her husband, David of West, MS. She is also survived by her son Nathan Starns (Heather) of Hattiesburg, MS, daughter Bronwyn Robertson (Danny) of Jackson, MS and son Seth Starns of West, MS.

Sara never missed an opportunity to have her family near her and she leaves behind seven grandchildren (Abby, Mason, Maggie, Betsy, Tanner, Brister, and Eli) who will sorely miss their “SaSa”. Sara is also survived by sisters, Mrs. Louise “Peggy” Bookout of Louisville, MS and Mrs. Melissa Stuckey (Clayton) of Pace, FL. She also leaves behind her only surviving aunt, Mrs. Roselle Lefferts of West, MS and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Porter Funeral Home of Louisville, MS but there will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at Old Wheeling Cemetery in Holmes County, MS. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Friends of the Library, c/o Leca Dew, P. O. Box 25, West, MS, 39192, or a preferred charity.

