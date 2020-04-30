Doris June Jones, age 79 of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born to the late OB and Jaudine McDaniel on June 25, 1940. She was preceded in death by husband, Ollie Jones; sister, Mary Katherine Gelston; and granddaughter, Karen Osborne.

Doris was a loving mother with many passions and lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family and friends along with working with her extended family at Lexington Farm Supply. She enjoyed 10 years at Holmes Community College as Dorm Mother. Doris looked forward to Sunday church services at Pleasant Ridge. She had a special affinity with horses. Her horses and animals were her world. She loved watching old Westerns and was a dedicated Sunday football fan.

Survivors include her three children, Robert Wayne Carnathan (Susan Cotton) of Durant, MS, Robin Pickle (David) of Durant, MS and Roxanne Curtis (John) of Arcadia, LA; eight grandchildren, Kelly, Daniel, Kaylon, Colby, Brittany, Wade, Jessie and Jodie; 15 great grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives, close friends and pets which included four horses, two dogs, and a cat.

Pallbearers included James Self, Greg Bermond, Andrew Gilmore, Trey Ferrell, Rufus Waddell and Davis Hocutt. Honorary pallbearers included Shane Tucker, Buddy Hathcock, Robert Hammett, Lynn Stonestreet, David Dillon, James C. Killebrew, Larry Killebrew, Bailey Britt, Mark Sugget, Dr. Kenneth Quick, Dr. Andy Baine and Bob Alexander.

A funeral service celebrating her life was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Wheeling Cemetery, 500 Old Wheeling Road, West, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church or Old Wheeling Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and emotional support.