Mr. Marvin Earl Dixon, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Senatobia, MS.

Mr. Dixon was born in Grenada, MS on November 15, 1929 to the late Zettie Hubbard Dixon and William Arthur Dixon. He was a retired grocery manager and meat cutter for T&T Grocery in Lexington, MS. Mr. Dixon enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent his spare time practicing woodcarving and metal detection. He was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving family which includes his wife of nearly 71 years, Nell Dixon; one daughter, Donna Jacks (Jim), of Senatobia, MS; one son, Randy Dixon (Deborah) of Hernando, MS; two grandchildren, James F. Jacks, III, of Jackson and Lydia Jacks Elam (Jamie) of Senatobia; seven great-grandchildren, Jayson and Jeff Jacks, of Greenwood, Randi and Jake Elam of Senatobia, Kaitlyn Alford, Paige, and Emily Jacks of Brandon; one brother, James Arthur Dixon (JoAnn), of Clinton, MS; one sister, Frances Austin (Jimmy), of Grenada and several nieces and nepews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles Edward and Roy Lee “R.L” Dixon, niece, Lisa Dixon Hood, nephew, Jeff Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles Edward and Roy Lee “R.L” Dixon, niece, Lisa Dixon Hood, nephew, Jeff Austin.

The family would like to thank Spring Valley Hospice of Olive Branch, for their care during the past months and are grateful for their devoted service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.