Staff Report

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Ronnie Madison 26-year-old an escaped inmate from Holmes-Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility. Madison was being held on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary. He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he may be, call HCSD at 662-834-1511 or Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-9900.