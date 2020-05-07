Karen Green was born in Durant, Mississippi on May 25, 1962. She passed away peacefully at her home in Kosciusko, Mississippi on April 19, 2020.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Green of West, Mississippi.

She is survived by her father Ruben Green of West, Mississippi; five children, Christy McCleskey of Dallas, Texas, Lindy May and husband Ryan May of Sibley, Louisiana, Rebekka McCleskey of Tyler, Texas, JJ Harman of Kalispell, Montana, Addison Harman of Kosciusko, Mississippi; two loving sisters, Kathy Moore and husband David Moore of Tyler, Texas, Tammy Harthcock and husband Otis of Florence, Mississippi; eight grandchildren, Jordan and Jayden Wiley, Justice and Asher McCleskey of Dallas Texas, Hayden, Zachary, Brantley Burrell and Maverick May of Sibley, Louisiana.

Karen lived for God, her family, and her animals. She loved all living things and had such a passion for caring for and loving all of Gods creations. Her favorite place in the world to be was the beach. It’s where she felt the most at peace and closest to God.

Karen was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church in Kosciusko, Mississippi where she served others so effortlessly. She lived her life serving others and serving the Lord. You could always find her with a beautiful smile on her face. Karen was always a good friend to so many and loved them as if they were family. She took so much pride in her children and grandchildren and loved them so very much.

Karen enjoyed serving on mission trips all over the United States. In 2015 she was able to serve in Guatemala. It was that trip that she spoke of often, that changed her life. Her calling was to spread the word of Jesus and His undying love. She loved her family and friends so fiercely and she will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her hugs.

The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in memory of Karen Green.



Due to current events the family will have a public memorial service at a later date.