Ira Wood (Chuck) Estes, Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home with his daughter, where he lived in Yazoo City, MS. He was born to Ira Wood (Woody) Estes and Janie Palmer Estes on September 2, 1941. He lived in Tchula, MS, most of his life where he married Barbara Pettus Estes.

He is survived by his two children, Robert Douglas (Doug) Estes (Jennifer Purvis Estes) and Robbie Estes Ellis, all of Yazoo City, MS; three grandsons; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jewel Estes Perry (Harold Perry) of Bentonia, MS and Patsy Estes Jones of Conroe, Texas; and three brothers, Donald Estes (formerly of Greenwood, MS). He was preceded in death by Terry Estes of New Iberia, LA and Larry Estes of Walker, LA.

Chuck will be remembered as a very talented musician, playing several instruments, but mainly the guitar. He loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to be around his grandchildren and great-grand-children.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a future date.

The family would like to extend many thanks to Adoration Hospice for the excellent, caring service they provided during his last days.