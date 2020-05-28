Mrs. Millie Lee Mabry, an inspiration of Christian spirit and a model of human strength, was born December 19, 1920 to Mr. Will McBride and Ms. Annette Chappell, both deceased. She was an only child and often remarked that her lack of siblings is why she wanted to have such a large family of her own. At an early age, she joined St. Mark M.B. Church in Goodman, Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Mr. Roosevelt Mabry, Sr., in 1937, and to this happy union, 12 children were born. She was married for 57 years to Mr. Mabry until his death, and she never remarried. One son, Marshall Mabry, and one daughter, Lula Hodges, preceded her in death.

In the mid-morning of May 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with a gentle sprinkle of rain gracing a beautiful spring day, God came into her room where this beloved matriarch was surrounded by her family. Heaven found its newest angel, as God took her to her final resting place. She is survived by 10 children: Mr. Roosevelt Mabry, Jr., (Fannie, deceased), Goodman, Mississippi; Mrs. Nettie James, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Mrs. Willie M. Brooks, New Orleans, Louisiana; Mrs. Ether Campbell (Willie Ed), Durant, Mississippi; Mr. Frank Mabry, Memphis, Tennessee; Mrs. Retha Swanier, Manassas, Virginia; Mr. Claude Mabry (Elaine), Olive Branch, Mississippi; Mr. Johnnie C. Mabry (Eva), Goodman, Mississippi; Dr. Dorothy J. McGill, Jackson, Mississippi; and Mr. Wayne Mabry (Regina), Goodman, Mississippi.

Thirty-eight grandchildren are the lights of her life: Ether (Duane, Dwight, Kendrick, Willie Ed, Jr.); Wayne (Tamisha, Princess, Brittany, Stacy, Keandra, Terrance-deceased); Claude (Tindell, Claude Latray, Brina); Johnnie (Blossom, Stephanie); Dorothy (Shannon Udet); Retha (Brandi, Whitney); Frank (Kenya); Lula (Paula, Pamela, Riva, Wanda, Lisa); Roosevelt, Jr. (George, Phate, Castell, Wade, Luevater, Vater); Willie Myrle (Glen, Randy, Elaine-deceased, Penny, Kim); Nettie (Doretha, Iris, Joe Willie). Her loving spirit will live on for generations through the lives of 83 great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren.

She was called “Pi,” the gracious name chosen for their mother by her children. She loved to garden, quilt, and host grandchildren in her home, anytime and often, the more the merrier. Her favorite slogan was, “The world needs a little more love.” All who knew her can attest that she brought love into every relationship and taught her progeny to do the same. Mrs. Mabry had no formal education, spending her life happily as a wife, matriarch, and homemaker, yet she stressed the value of education to her children and grandchildren, many of whom graduated from prestigious universities and who have excelled in noble professions across this nation.

This amazing role model lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, and was excited to live to see the first African-American President of the United States. She was so proud to have cast her vote for President Barack Obama. She encouraged her family to always take care of each other, especially when she was bedridden during the last eight years of her life, requiring constant care provided by her family and by five faithful and devoted nurses: Betty, Diane, Tracey, Regina, and Eva. The family is eternally grateful for the care they provided for her.

The Reverend Robert Hightower officiated the home going ceremony held at Mabry Place, 930 Floyd Road, in Goodman, Mississippi, at noon on Monday, May 25, 2020. Visitation was held from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. the day of the funeral at the same location. Her grandsons served as pallbearers, and her granddaughters served as flower bearers. Century-Hairston Funeral Home in Lexington, Mississippi, was in charge of the ceremony. Internment was at Mabry’s Cemetery in Goodman, Mississippi.

Had she lived until her birthday in December, she would have been 100 years old, a witness to almost a century of history and an inspiration for centuries of history still unmade. Instead, after 99 years of unselfish service to her family and to her community, God has called her home and said: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”