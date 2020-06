Joe W. Smart, 86, of Durant, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gages Springs Cemetery in Durant. Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 300 W. Madison Street in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant LLC.