Youth discussion on COVID-19 set via ZOOM

Press Release

Holmes County, Mississippi continues to be among the state’s Hot Spots for COVID-19.

That critical concern has prompted the Community Students Learning Center’s Health Optimization and Prevention Education (HOPE) program and its partners to team with the Office of Health Equity, Office of Preventive Health & Health Equity of the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to help educate the county’s younger citizens about the pandemic.

“COVID-19: It’s Serious, Young People!” is the title of a virtual youth discussion to be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until noon. The event is coordinated as a part of the CSLC STARS (Striving Towards Academic Research Standards) HOPE Virtual Summer Enrichment Camp.

However, the COVID-19 event is open to any interested Mississippi youth via Zoom.com video-conferencing.

The Zoom information for attending the virtual session is as follow: https://itsmsgovm300w150crc.zoom.us/j/92725963026?pwd=QUFhdVRwVkNqdlMwTTcrbXE4TnlwZz

09. The password is: 709046.

“I think this is a great thing, and we are more than happy to be a part of this,” said Dr. Chigozie Udemgba, Director, MSDH Office of Health Equity. “I look forward to this partnership and how we can further assist.” Dr. Udemgba will serve as the event’s presenter.

“We are so humbled that MSDH honored our request in the midst of all they have to do daily to help navigate Mississippi through this pandemic,” said CSLC HOPE Administrative Official and Executive Director Beulah Greer.

Parents are encouraged to please ensure that their young people are awake and ready take advantage of this beneficial (possibly lifesaving) community service dialogue. Greer said the youth are encouraged ask questions and not be shy about expressing concerns and fears regarding COVID-19.

The Community Students Learning Center (CSLC), located at 333 Yazoo Street, Lexington, is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that has served the county and state since 2003. HOPE is a teen pregnancy prevention (TPP19) program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs (OPA). It’s core and collaborative partners include the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD), Mallory Community Health Center (MCHC), Holmes County Sheriff Department, PEARLS Mentoring for Girls, Inc., Powerhouse Deliverance Temple, The Mississippi Link, Goodman Mayoral Health Council, Bryant Clark Law Office, PLLC, and the local government.

For more information, contact Beulah Greer, Executive Director, at (662) 834-0905 or (601) 927-1495.