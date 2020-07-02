Barbara Little Parrish, 65, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Acona United Methodist Church. Brother Jack Wooten of First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Lexington officiated the ceremony. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Southern Funeral Home of Lexington.

Barbara was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 18, 1955. She graduated from New Hebron High School and continued on to receive a degree in Music Education from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in 1976.

Barbara was married to Milton Parrish on March 18, 1978; they were married for 42 years.

After graduating from USM, Barbara began teaching English and Music at Central Holmes Academy in Lexington, where she met Milton. Together they built a family farm and raised three cherished children, Caroline, Daniel and Drew. Over the years, Barbara was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family farm and a music teacher. She also taught adult classes for local industries.

Barbara was incredibly creative and enjoyed all things artistic. She played multiple instruments and served as the Organist for FUMC for many years. Additionally, she directed a community choir, The Preservation Singers, which performed in the community for several years.

At the age of 50, Barbara began painting, and she became an accomplished artist over the past 15 years, showing her works in juried shows across the state. Her primary subject was landscape art and her constant and beloved source of inspiration was the family farm in the Mississippi Delta and her home in Acona. Barbara was also an active member of the Mississippi Oil Painters Association, and for the past several years, she taught weekly oil painting lessons in Lexington. Barbara served on the board of the Holmes County Arts Council and contributed to the success of countless community events through this organization.

All of her life, Barbara enjoyed healthy competition and a good card game. She was an enthusiastic bridge player and loved her weekly games with multiple groups of friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Milton; her children, Caroline Haselden (Stuart), Daniel Parrish (Sarah) and Drew Parrish (Madeline); her brothers, Tommy Little and Charlie Little (Jan); and eight grandchildren, Parrish Ann, Sally Martin, Christian, Barry, Beverly, Dorothy and Ann Cooper, who love and know her as Babs.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Charles Little of New Hebron, Mississippi.

Pallbearers were Matt Riley, Chris Riley, Matthew Parrish, Andrew Parrish, Will Parrish and Joel Little.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Stennis Wells Memorial Gynecologic Oncology Fund at UMMC. Donations can be made online at umc.edu/givenow or by mail, UMMC Development Accounting, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Donations may also be made to the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, 107 Tchula Street, Lexington, MS 39095.

The family of Barbara Parrish wishes to thank Dr. Mildred Ridgeway and her staff for all of their support, especially Bethany Sabins and Jana Neeley.