Doris Thompson Ellison, a life-long resident of Lexington, MS died peacefully at home with her daughter, Sarah, by her side on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Doris was born to William Osco Thompson and Maude Vise Thompson on May 23, 1927. From birth, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lexington. Doris graduated from the University of Mississippi, turned 21 and married William Nesbeth “Billy” Ellison, all in May of 1948. She retired as City Clerk of Lexington.

Mrs. Ellison is survived by her daughter, Sarah Helen Ellison of Jackson, MS and her sister, Helen Thompson Baird (Kelly) of Marshall, TX and a niece and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home, French Camp or charity of your choice.