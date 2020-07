Joe C. Roundtree, 65, of Sallis, passed on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the old Hill Springs Cemetery in Sallis County on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 300 West Madison Street in Durant. Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.