Paul Owen Sprinkle of Clinton MS, caring husband and loving father passed from his earthly life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Paul was born on October 14, 1924 to Lafe and Dottie Sprinkle in the southern Indiana town of Edwardsport.

As a child growing up during the Great Depression he learned the lessons of hard work and thrift to not only survive, but thrive in his chosen career of farming. As WW II engulfed the world it called for so many sacrifices to the people of America. He learned that his country needed not only soldiers, but also farmers. So, with more determination than ever, he continued to farm and succeed with his father and brothers. On March 18, 1944, Paul married his childhood sweetheart Barbara Jean Frazier. Together they raised one daughter, Sherry Lea. It was soon after he had started his family that Paul began an additional career in real estate in Vincennes, Indiana. Due to his dedication to hard work, diligence and honesty he excelled in this endeavor as well as continuing his first love of farming. Because of the respect he earned in every community in which he lived, he served on numerous boards of agricultural, business and financial organizations from Knox county Indiana to Clay and Holmes counties in Mississippi. In 1962, Paul, Barbara and Sherry moved to West Point, Mississippi to try his hand at southern farming. Once again he was very successful in this venture developing “Pasheba Farm” near West Point, Mississippi into a showplace of beauty and production. Paul was well known for his ability to take a marginal tract of land and through relentless efforts in soil and water conservation practices, as well as good farming and hard work, turn the property into a productive well organized farm. In 1971, due to health concerns for Barbara, Paul and Barbara returned to Vincennes. While there, Paul couldn’t resist the lure of the land so he purchased and farmed land near Champagne, Illinois. However, his love for Mississippi and the South called him back, so he returned and developed yet another farm in Holmes county and once again became a well respected member of the Lexington Mississippi business and agricultural community.

It can be said with certainty that Paul loved God, loved his family and he loved the land. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. It can also be said that everyone who knew Paul loved and respected him and are thankful for his full and generous life.

Paul is preceded in death by wife, Barbara and two brothers, Ralph and Mike Sprinkle. He is also preceded in death by his second wife, Allison Burchfield Sprinkle of Kosciusko and third wife, Louise D. Sprinkle of Jackson. He is survived by his present wife, Sheryl Steele Sprinkle of Clinton, MS, his daughter, Sherry Lea Dallas (Rick), granddaughter, Barbara Dallas Cunningham (Scott) of Madison, MS and great grandchildren, Dallas and Ava Cunningham, both students at Mississippi State University.

A private graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, Mississippi.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers at Beau Ridge Memory Care and Brookdale Senior Living, Clinton for their excellent care.