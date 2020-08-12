William “Elmer” Keith went home to be with his Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born September 11, 1944 in Durant, Mississippi and was a lifelong resident of Holmes County. He graduated Durant High School and attended Holmes Junior College. He was also an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (Lexington, MS).

He was preceded in death by his mom Clara Leona Keith and dad William Whitman “Dutch” Keith; his sister Marguarite King and his brother Morris Glen Keith.

He is survived by his wife Linda K. Farmer Keith; his son Marty Keith (Vanessa) of Memphis, TN; daughter Michele Holder (Donnie) of Lexington, MS. He loved talking about his grandkids, Brantley Holder, Maya Keith, Whitman Keith, Steven Thomas Holder and Kasey Killebrew; and great-granddaughter Rylie Claire).

His love also extended to many other special friends – who were family to him. Cheryl and Lance Thornhill, Brian Woods, Clark Woods, Debbie Cockroft and especially the past and present members of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

Pall bearers were Lance Thornhill, Brian Woods, Mark Seymour, Justin Word, Robert Wayne Carnathan and Bubba Malone. Honorary pall bearers were Men of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

John 14:6 – Jesus said unto him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.

Services were officiated by Rev. Wayne Hudson and Rev. Trae Earnhart.