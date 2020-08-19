John Michael Gilmore, 52, died August 12, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Military grave side services were held Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Hebron Road, Lexington, MS.

John was born January 12, 1968, to Billy Joe and Leebeth Frost Gilmore.

Survivors are his wife of 25 years, Wendy Rhyne Gilmore, and daughters, Selena Rose Gilmore and Kelsey Kelton Gilmore, all of Lexington, MS; his mother Leebeth Frost Gilmore of Lexington; sisters, Laura Gilmore Lawson of Lexington, and Kathy Gilmore Killgore (Tom) of Canon City, CO; and brother William Gilmore (Shelly) of Satartia, MS; and his mother-in-law Diane Eubanks of Clinton, MS. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Billy Joe Gilmore.

John graduated from Central Holmes Academy in 1986. He was in the Mississippi Army National Guard from December 1987 to December 1993. He was part of the Battery C 2-114 Field Artillery Fire Direction Section and Cannoneer. His unit was mobilized during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm with the United States Army from December 1990 to May 1991. They were released from Camp Shelby in May 1991. He studied law at Mississippi College School of Law in Clinton, MS and received his Juris Doctorate in 1995.

He became a solo practitioner at John M. Gilmore, Attorney at Law, in January 1996 and practiced there until his death.

He was a D.U.I. Public Defender for the city of Durant from January 1996 to June 2004 and City Attorney for the city of Durant from July 2004 until his death.

He was a court appointed Guardian ad Litem starting in July 1996 for the Chancery Courts of Attala, Holmes, Claiborne, Madison, Oktibbeha and Yazoo. He took this job as attorney for children very seriously and cared for them.

He was appointed Special Master Lunacy Judge for Holmes County in June 2000 and was assistant youth court prosecutor for the Holmes County Chancery Court Youth Court Division from 2001 to 2004.

He was an alternate Youth Court referee for the Holmes County Chancery Court – Youth Court Division from November 2004 to December 2006, a Youth Court Prosecutor from January 2007 to December 2014, and a Youth Court Judge for Holmes County from January 2015 until his death.

John became a deacon at Beulah Baptist Church of Holmes County in 2007. He became a committee leader for Young Life of Lexington in 2015.

John was instrumental in making sure the National Day of Prayer was observed on the courthouse lawn each May.

Pallbearers were Shawn Gilmore, Joey Lawson, Mark Moore, David Watson, Bob Martin, Leslie Burden, and George Matthews.

Honorary pallbearers were the remaining members of The Six Pack from the Central Holmes Class of 1986: Chris Woo, Glen Lawson, Scott Self, Philip Woo, and Mark Moore.

Memorials may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church of Holmes County Cemetery Fund, PO Box 629, Lexington MS 39095, or your favorite charity.

The burial services were provided by Southern Funeral Home of Lexington.