Elaine Dunn, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home in Lexington, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents Choice and Elsie Beckham and her husband Fred.

She is survived by her children, Mike Dunn, Pat Dunn (Jeanne) and Carol Roark (Al). She also leaves six grandchildren, Jillian Bolton, Patrick Dunn, Hallet Graham, Joel Dunn, Liz Roark and Abbi Roark and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First United Methodist Church, 108 Tchula Street, Lexington, MS 39095.