Private family graveside service for Mrs. Mary Inez Shelton Smith began at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Meridian, MS. Born on March 18, 1924, Inez was a longtime resident of Thornton, MS, then living in Yazoo City, Ridgeland, and the past 8½ years, in Meridian at Aldersgate Retirement Community.

She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and employed by Coca Cola Bottling in her early years. She spent most her life as a homemaker on a farm in Holmes County. She volunteered at Cruger-Tchula Academy, teaching a majorette group when her daughter was a student. She was the owner of the Prissy Chic women’s clothing store for several years in Yazoo City. After moving to Ridgeland, she was a hostess for several years at Olive Garden Restaurant. She belonged to a Bridge Club in Holmes County and the Young at Heart Dance Club in Greenwood, where she and her husband enjoyed many evenings of dancing.

She is survived by her daughter Ethel Ann (Jeff) McCoy of Meridian and son Mart (Fran) Smith of Thornton; grandchildren, Kyle (Angie) McCoy and Leah (Josh) Lack, both of Olive Branch, Meredith (Brandon) Dill of Madison and Matt (Laura) Smith of Brandon; great grandchildren, Jonah, Charlie, Ella and Georgia McCoy, Annlea, Zoe and Landon Smith, Thade Wilkinson and Savannah Dill; and several nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Martin Smith, her parents, Ethel and Albert Shelton and nine siblings.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Aldersgate Retirement Community and their resident assistants for their untiring love and compassion. Also, thanks to Compassus Hospice for their loving care and attention.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate Retirement Community, Chapel Fund, 6600 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39305 or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org in honor of her great grandson Jonah.