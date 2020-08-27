Mr. Robert “Newton” Fox, 80, of Sallis, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August, 21 at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Mizpah Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Meggs officiated. Jordan Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Fox was retired from the oilfield and was in the National Guard.

He is survived by his son Robert (Pam) Fox of Sallis; daughters, Debra Fox of Madison and Teresa Fox of Brandon; grandchildren, Wesley Williams (Erin), Anna Williams, Carly Temple, Gavin Fox, Willow Fox, Courtney Blaine; great grandchildren, J.D. Tagert and Rhett Williams; three nieces; six nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his wife Linda Fox; parents, Robert Cecil and Katie Mae Millwood Fox; and brothers, James Fox and Buddy Fox.

Pallbearers were Tony Fox, Wesley Potter, Kade Atwood, Jayson Self, Jack Winters and David Potter.

