James Moore Shanks, 91, passed away at his home in Lexington, MS on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and had retired from the Mississippi State Highway Department after 30 years, he worked in the Highway maintenance Department. He also served in the US Navy.

James is survived by his daughter Melba Dean Davis and son-in-law Larry White of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Deanier (Dena) Drummond (Jason), Bubba Davis, Don White (Marcella) and Cheryl Veazey (James); great grandchildren, Brittney Dees (Joseph), Cody Roberts, Josie White, Lacey White and Rebecca Boswell (Matt); great great grandchildren Luke Dees, Wyatt Dees, Kenzie Dees and Hayes Boswell.

James Moore was preceded in death by his wife Myree Tyson Shanks, his daughter Patricia White, his parents, David Ford and Edna Byrd Shanks, four brothers and three sisters.

Pallbearers were Ricky Winstead, Paul Warren Winstead, Leslie Burden, Rand Tyson, Bubba Stewart and Pat Peeples.

There was a graveside service from the Coxburg Cemetery on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Southern Funeral Home of Lexington was in charged of services.